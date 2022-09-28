Story by Amy Modesti

Autumn is here, and the Third Annual Petersburgh Harvest Festival was the perfect way to welcome the season.

The hometown fest brought Petersburgh residents and visitors from neighboring areas together Saturday, September 24. Fifteen vendors took part in selling everything from pottery, flower illustrations, wool-made items, farm-made products, gourmet and medicinal mushrooms, to crafted beer, hard cider, coffee, food, and commemorative t-shirts.

Also included were mule rides given by 14-year-old mule, Mack, and Cody Brundige, the friendly scarecrow (and newest member of the Petersburgh ambulance squad), food vending benefitting the Petersburgh Parks and Recreation, Petersburgh Ambulance, SUNY Albany’s Health and Environment and their P Fast Health Study, raffles, selfie station with the pumpkin scarecrow, and entertainment provided by Donald Lindsay and Judy Campbell, Jayella, Donna Lange, The Aligning, Margo Far, and The Ginger Roots Band.