The Berlin Mountaineers Kick Off the 2022–23 School Year

Submitted by BCSD Communications

The Mountaineer spirit was bright in spite of the rainy first morning of school on Tuesday last week.

At BMHS the students started their morning with a Character Education assembly. During the assembly Principal Brownell welcomed the Mountaineers back and talked about arrival and dismissal procedures, hallway and code of conduct expectations, and what academic recognitions will take place throughout the year.

The district’s new Safety Resource Officer, Deputy Austin McGuire from the Rensselaer County Sheriff Department, also spoke during the assembly. Deputy McGuire introduced himself to the student body and also greeted the students at both buildings as they arrived first thing in the morning.

The BMHS Character Education committee also held a fun building challenge during the assembly that teamed up students from different grade levels.

Berlin Elementary was filled with smiles and excitement as well on Tuesday morning. Students were welcomed back and spent the day settling into their new classrooms and routines. On Friday, Principal Ms. Kent and Assistant Principal Ms. Cataldo hosted the monthly Character Education assembly for students in Kindergarten through 5th grade.

This year the monthly Character Education assemblies at BES will focus on the character trait of respect and how BES Mountaineers are “Stronger Together.” During the assembly the BES Character Education team put on three different “What Would a Mountaineer do?” skits during the assembly to demonstrate what respect looks like on the bus, in the cafeteria, and on the playground.

Being a Mountaineer means being responsible, safe, and respectful. Merits will again being given out this school year throughout the month by BES staff and bus drivers to celebrate students who demonstrate these traits. These students are given merits that are deposited in the Mountaineer Merit container found in the main hallway.

Principal Kent and Assistant Principal Cataldo will draw ten merit recipients (five from kindergarten to second grade and five from third to fifth grade) who will receive a prize.

This year there will also be monthly Character Counts award recipients selected by classroom teachers and announced during the monthly assemblies.

On Friday, Ms. Leganczuk, Ms. Lavoo, and the BES Pre-K staff welcomed the newest Mountaineers to their first full day of Pre-K! Welcome to the newest BES families!

BCSD held its first district wide Green and Gold spirit day to conclude the first week and the school spirit filled the hallways. Go Mountaineers!