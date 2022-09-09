Stewart’s Shops Wins ‘Best Milk’ in New York State

Stewart’s Shops proudly announces its milk has been named the best in New York State by Cornell University Department of Food Science. The award was presented on Dairy Day, September 1st, at the New York State Fair in Syracuse, NY. The recognition is part of Cornell’s New York State Milk Quality Improvement Program.

Cornell University collected samples from New York State plants in October and May. The samples of whole milk, 2%, 1%, and fat-free milk were scored on various criteria, including best flavor. Milk samples are judged on microbial analyses, fat determination, freezing point, and flavor. Stewart’s Shops proudly took top honors in the milk category.