Little Gems Therapeutic Riding Seeks Volunteers

Little Gems Therapeutic Riding, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization hosted at Emerald Glen Equestrian Center in Stephentown, is seeking people in three areas to help us further our mission of providing a safe, encouraging environment in which participants can maximize their physical, emotional, and intellectual potential through the development of their relationship with horses:

1. Volunteer horse handlers. No horse experience necessary; we will train. Lessons mainly run after school and on weekends. Preferred minimum age for horse handlers is 14, though younger people will be considered if they already know how to safely lead, groom, and tack. No maximum age; retirees especially welcome.

2. Member of our small board of directors. The ideal candidate would have knowledge of and a strong interest in fundraising. Most board activities can be done remotely.

3. A candidate who wishes to become a Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor (CTRI) through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International. Must be a minimum of 18 years old, be responsible for paying all certification fees, have own transportation, and be able to devote a minimum of 10 hours a week to fulfilling the certification requirements between March and November of 2023. The candidate will be guided by a certified PATH mentor.