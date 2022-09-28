Grafton Fire Dept. Presentation

Written and Submitted by Ann Kiely

On Wednesday, September 21, Grafton Fire Chief Jim Goyer presented a program on the Grafton Fire Department to the Grafton Historical Society. Chief Goyer is the longest serving Fire Chief in Rensselaer County, and has been a member of the fire company since he was sixteen years old, seeing many changes in the department over the years. One thing that has not changed is the commitment of his family to the fire company, as three generations have served.