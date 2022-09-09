Felicia Martelle – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Felicia Martelle, 93, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls, NY. She resided on First Street in Hoosick Falls and was the wife of the late Richard Martelle who passed away in 2012.

Felicia was born on February 1, 1929, in Belvedere Marttimo, Italy, daughter of the late Luigi and Filomena Grosso. She attended schools in Italy. Felicia joined her husband Richard in the USA in 1950, where they were proud, hardworking members of the community. Felicia enjoyed the company of her large family which she fed with pride her home cooked meals often times with food from her own well-tended gardens.

Felicia was a Seamstress working at the Undergarment in Hoosick Falls. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Senior Citizens and a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church all in Hoosick Falls.

Survivors include her children Caroline (late Peter) Timmerman of Cambridge, NY, Joseph (Nancy) Martelle of Hoosick Falls and Ann Marie (Eugene) Pro of Latham, NY, also nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, sisters Josephine Martorello, Carmelina Marino and brother Francesco Grosso, all of Italy. Felicia is predeceased by a sister Teresa Stumbo and brother Anthony Grosso.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, September 7th at 11:00 am from the Immaculate Conception Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10:00 am until the start of the mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.