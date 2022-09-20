Brunswick Elks Lodge Benefit for Christopher’s House

by Amy Modesti

It was spaghetti for dinner Monday evening at Brunswick Elks Lodge. Elks Club chef and lecturing knight, Kathy Betzinger, lovingly made 64 spaghetti dinners to benefit Christopher’s House, the South Troy women veterans’ home run by Christine Rem, with support from Betzinger’s sister, Jane Cordts.

The Eastwick Press spoke with ex-exalted ruler and Elks Club member, Dale Loucks, about the spaghetti dinner and their mission to assist Christopher’s House with their needs during the evening.