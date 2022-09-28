Berlin CSD Board of Education Meeting Highlights

by Chris Tergliafera

The September 20 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education began with an international travel program proposal. The tentative dates for the trip to Italy would be April 6 through 14. As of now the estimated price for the trip would be $3,800 and would include flights, transportation, hotel, and two meals a day. The tentative cap on the number of students who could possibly attend is 30, and it was stated that fundraising opportunities could be available to help raise funds toward the trip. Transportation from the school to the airport was also requested. Superintendent Joseph Dhara stated that while the district would do what they could to help with transportation, they couldn’t currently make any promises due to driver shortages.