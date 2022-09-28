Courtesy of Rensselaer County

It was the early 1960s when 16-year-old Lawrence Cooper of Nassau decided to join his hometown fire department, and was welcomed, somewhat uneasily at first, by the older members of the Village fire unit.

That started a lifetime of service for Larry, who today is still an active member, responding to calls, protecting people and property, and guiding younger firefighters on training and technique. Saturday, September 24, colleagues, friends, and family joined with residents to thank Larry for his service.