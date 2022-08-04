Submitted by CCSD
This year, students attending Cambridge Central School (CCS) Summer Field School in Historical Archaeology spent time investigating a local site in White Creek known as the Van Corlaer Trading Post. Students participating in the program learned skills in archaeological field work, which included surveying, map making, excavation techniques, artifact identification, and historic preservation. The Trading Post is believed to have been built by Arendt Van Corlaer, a Dutch fur trader between 1709 and 1711 for a local Native American Sachem known as Soquon, “The Owl King.”
You must be logged in to view this article.