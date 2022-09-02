Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Doug La Rocque Injured or sick, call for an ambulance and keep your fingers crossed one will show up in a reasonable amount of time. That is perhaps a bit of an overstatement, but it bears out the frustration that Brunswick residents, emergency service personnel, and Town officials are feeling. To that end, the […]
At the Stephentown Transfer Station The Stephentown Transfer Station is now accepting cans of paint from residents holding Transfer Station permits, thanks to an arrangement between ERCSWMA and PaintCare. Cans of acceptable products of any size up to 5 gallons will be accepted, containing any amount of product. The cans must be the original cans for […]
New Lebanon Central School graduates from the Classes of 1949 to 1981 and their guests gathered for the school’s annual dinner reunion on Saturday, July 23, at Zucchini’s Restaurant in Pittsfield. There was much reminiscing about high school days, catching up on current lives, viewing NLCS memorabilia, and the enjoyment of a delicious buffet dinner. […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications On August 25, Pre-K and Kindergarten students who will be attending Berlin Elementary School this fall were invited to the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) Transportation Facility for a Bus Orientation. The youngest Mountaineers learned how to get on and off the school bus safely, buckle their seatbelts, safely […]
New Lebanon Central School graduates from the Classes of 1949 to 1981 and their guests gathered for the school’s annual dinner reunion on Saturday, July 23, at Zucchini’s Restaurant in Pittsfield. There was much reminiscing about high school days, catching up on current lives, viewing NLCS memorabilia, and the enjoyment of a delicious buffet dinner. […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Friday, September 2, Berlin Central School District (BCSD) residents will vote on a Capital Project with two propositions. Proposition 1 will replace the Middle/High School’s aging fuel oil tanks for two below-grade 6,565-gallon propane storage tanks, along with furnishings, machinery, equipment, apparatus, implements, and fixtures, as well as site work. […]