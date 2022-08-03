Ruth S. Barber – Obituary

Cherry Plain – Ruth Shirley Barber, 95, a longtime resident of Cherry Plain, NY, gained her wings and was reunited with her loving husband, “Tommy,” when she peacefully passed away on July 11, 2022.

Born in Pittsfield, MA, on December 12, 1926, to the late Lester and Harriett (Main) Sime, Ruth was raised on the family farm in Lanesboro, MA, where, as a young girl, she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She later was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. She held fond memories and often spoke of her love of learning and school.

Other than her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Thomas G. Barber, who died in June 2010, her siblings, Lillian, Robert, Elizabeth and Caleb, a favorite aunt, her husband’s Great-Aunt, Priscilla and a beloved grandson, Joseph Nippes.

She was employed at Eaton’s in Pittsfield, MA for a number of years after high school and, following her marriage, she eventually relocated with her husband to Cherry Plain, NY, where they raised their family. She then worked for several years at the Rensselaer County Nutrition Center in Berlin NY. She is a past auxiliary member of both American Legion Post #937 and the Berlin Vol Fire Department.

She enjoyed reading and tending to her flower garden. Ruth was a hard worker, always working outside in the yard or cleaning and caring for her home. She was of strong faith and often reached out to help others where needed. She served many holiday dinners around her table with family and often a friend who otherwise would be spending it alone. She loved Christmas and always looked forward to decorating the tree and placing the nativity outside. Ruth also enjoyed the beach and spent many family vacations on Cape Cod. In later years, she and her husband wintered in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, welcoming visits from family and friends.

Ruth is survived by her children: Steven (Jean) Barber of Berlin, NY and Carol Lewis of Louisville, KY, her granddaughters: Ashley Barber of Asheville, NC and Amanda Strock of Wynantskill, NY, her great-grandsons: Hudson, Jordan, Tyler and Carter, a great-great-grandson, Joey and her nephews David Hine and Richard “Dick” Sime. Her sweet kitty, Olivia, will also surely miss her loving companionship.

The family would like to thank Ruth’s caregivers at The Legacy at English Station, Louisville, KY, for the compassionate care extended to her throughout her stay there over the last few years and for their kindness and empathy since her passing.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10 am, at the Berlin Community Cemetery, Berlin, NY. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to The Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047 or alz.org in memory of Ruth S. Barber.

Local arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.