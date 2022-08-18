Primary and Special Elections

Early voting for the Tuesday, August 23 Primaries and Special Elections has begun, and will run through Sunday, August 21. The primaries are the result of contested redistricting boundaries which weren’t settled in time for the original June 28 primaries. Early voting in Rensselaer County will take place at the Town of Brunswick office building, 336 Town Office Road, Troy; Schodack Town Hall, 265 Schuurman Road, Castleton; and 500 Federal St. office building, 500 Federal St., Troy.

The Special Election is to fill the remaining four months of the term for the U.S. House District 19 seat, which was vacated when Antonio Delgado resigned to become Lt. Governor. That race is being contested between Pat Ryan for the Democratic/Working Families Party and Marc Molinaro for the Republican/Conservative Party.

Also in Rensselaer County are the primaries for the new 20th and 21st U.S. House Districts. The 20th District will be contested between Democratic candidates Rostislav Rar and incumbent Paul Tonko to see who will oppose Republican/Conservative candidate Elizabeth Joy in the November 8 General Election. The 21st District will be contested between Democratic candidates Matt Castelli and Matthew Putorti to find out who will oppose Republican candidate Elise Stefanik in the November 8 General Elections.

To find a polling location and information, visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.