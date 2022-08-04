New Lebanon CSD’s New Assistant Principle and Athletic Director

Written by Corey Brown, Courtesy of NLCSD

Hello New Lebanon Students and Families,

My name is Corey Brown, and I am very excited to introduce myself as the new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal of New Lebanon Central School District. I am honored that I was chosen to help lead such an outstanding district and school community. I have heard nothing but positive things about the students, athletes, families, and the surrounding community. Everyone that I have had the pleasure of speaking with has already made me feel like I am part of the New Lebanon Family.

I come to you with 10 years of experience as an educator and leader in rural, urban and suburban settings ranging from the elementary, middle and high school levels. I grew up in Upstate New York before leaving to attend college out of state. I couldn’t be happier to return to New York and make this my home once again. I am a former athlete, coach, and teacher who truly cares about supporting each student’s quest to reach their full potential.