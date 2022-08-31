New Lebanon CSD Alumni Reunion

New Lebanon Central School graduates from the Classes of 1949 to 1981 and their guests gathered for the school’s annual dinner reunion on Saturday, July 23, at Zucchini’s Restaurant in Pittsfield. There was much reminiscing about high school days, catching up on current lives, viewing NLCS memorabilia, and the enjoyment of a delicious buffet dinner.

The New Lebanon Alumni Association has held its annual reunion every summer for graduates and their guests since the start of the NLCS reunions in 1981, missing only 1995, 2020, and 2021. The Alumni Association publishes a semiannual newsletter, the SEQUAX, reaching over 350 graduates. The Association also awards scholarships every year to two NLCS seniors and helps support the Yearbook Committee and the HS Library with monetary gifts.