Janet L. Hoard – Obituary

North Bennington – Janet Lee (Thompson) Hoard, 84, a resident of North Bennington, Vermont, passed away peacefully on August 29th, 2022 following a brief illness.

Born on June 24th, 1938, in Bennington Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Harriet (Brown) Thompson.

Janet was raised in North Bennington and attended North Bennington high school.

After high school she began a career with the Stanley Tool Company’s factory in Shaftsbury, Vermont. She spent nearly 30 years employed with the company.

On October 17th, 2008, she Married Claude Hoard in Bennington, Vermont. Together they enjoyed many years of hiking, catching swarms of bees and beekeeping.

Janet also enjoyed knitting and word puzzles, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Claude Hoard. Her children: Michael (Heidi) Bacon, Gregory Phillip Hoard (Selena), and John (Paula) Hoard. Her grandchildren: Rustin Dolan, Brett Bacon, Machaila, Savannah, Alida, Kasey, Travis, and Nikki. A brother, Earl Thompson. As well as 10 great-grandchildren. Janet is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Rodney Jr. and Tom Hoard.

Janet is predeceased by a sister, Jane Parent and a granddaughter, Rachel Lee Bacon.

A Graveside service for Janet will be held at Center Shaftsbury Cemetery on September 2nd, 2022 at 10 am.

If friends should desire, contributions in memory of Janet may be made to Kurn Hatten Homes for Children or Warm the Children, through the office of the Mahar Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, Vermont 05201.