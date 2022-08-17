David P. Siau – Obituary

David P. Siau, 39, died July 17, 2022 protecting his family while on vacation. David was born June 25, 1983 in Stamford, Connecticut to John and Melanie Siau, moving to Pompey when David was little. Over the next 21 years, he became the oldest brother to 6 sisters and 3 brothers who he loved. There are many stories of fort constructions, Lego builds, and creek adventures. David began working at Benchmark Media Systems, Inc. when he was just 16. He obtained his Associate Degrees in Electronic Media Communications from Onondaga Community College and Air Traffic Control from Beaver Falls Community College. He received his pilot’s license during his studies at Beaver Falls as well. He continued part time at Benchmark while attending college, and later returned to full-time employment. David has been Benchmark’s Production Manager since 2008. Recently David completed 24 years of service at the age of just 39.

David was quick to listen, slow to anger, and loved deeply. He made marriage easy, and Christy and David just celebrated 10 wonderful years. He had a sincere and helpful soul as he would do anything for anyone. He loved his family, being handy and was often found making his kids’ toys even better. His presence is sorely missed, but we know we’ll see him again.

David gave his life to Jesus when he was 5 years old and he made sure to instill these truths in his children, reading them Bible stories and praying every evening. David was a member of the Pompey Community Church where he played bass on the praise team. He was a big fan of dad-jokes long before he became a father. The bigger groan from his audience, the more he would enjoy them. And if anyone was taking a picture, David made sure to photobomb as many as possible. David loved camping at the family camp at Cranberry Lake, boating in Greta Irene, and being outside every evening with his kids.

David’s love of His Savior, life and family were evident in everything he did.

David is survived by his wife, Christy (Brownell) Siau and their two children, Bohdan and Kaylin. He is also survived by his parents, John and Melanie Siau, brothers and sisters: Rebekah Siau, Michael (Judy) Siau, Michaela (Joe) Pfohl, Christina Siau, Hannah (Graham) Ardner, Bethany Siau, Matthew (Elisabeth) Siau, Timothy Siau, and Ruth Siau as well as 11 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grandparents: David and Shirley Smith and Barbara Siau along with a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws who adored having him in their family.

David is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John F Siau and his daughter, McKenzie Siau.

Funeral services were held August 12 at the Pompey Community Church, Lafayette NY.

The family thanks the community, near and far for all the support through prayer and finances over the past few weeks. We have all felt the love and support and are eternally grateful.