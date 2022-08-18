County Recognized for Innovative Programs

Rensselaer County was recently honored by the National Association of Counties (NACo) for four innovative programs that have been implemented or expanded to serve residents. The annual NACo Achievement Awards program recognize innovative County government programs from across the nation that are the cutting edge of public service or government efficiency and effectiveness. The following four services and initiatives were recognized:

Naloxone Now

This effort provides residents with an opportunity to obtain Narcan through curbside delivery to help fight often fatal drug overdoses, and is done on a no-questions asked basis. This was instituted during the pandemic to combat the opioid crisis.