Bus Safety at Orientation

Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications

On August 25, Pre-K and Kindergarten students who will be attending Berlin Elementary School this fall were invited to the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) Transportation Facility for a Bus Orientation. The youngest Mountaineers learned how to get on and off the school bus safely, buckle their seatbelts, safely cross, and walk around the school bus. The students also took a ride around the bus facility to help prepare for the new school year's bus routine.

Students and parents were able to ask questions of Transportation Supervisor Jeaneatte Alderman and Bus Dispatcher Layla Davis, who put the event together.