Berlin CSD Capital Project Vote 

Submitted by BCS Communications
On Friday, September 2, Berlin Central School District (BCSD) residents will vote on a Capital Project with two propositions. Proposition 1 will replace the Middle/High School’s aging fuel oil tanks for two below-grade 6,565-gallon propane storage tanks, along with furnishings, machinery, equipment, apparatus, implements, and fixtures, as well as site work. It is estimated not to exceed $781,250.
Proposition 2 will similarly replace the Elementary School’s aging fuel oil tank with two below-grade 4,000 gallon propane storage tanks and associated site work. This proposition also includes a long-awaited Outdoor Learning Center, which has been in discussion for many years. This Learning Center will also be a space for the community to use in the future in addition to students and teachers using it for educational purposes throughout the year. Proposition 2 is estimated not to exceed $946,875.
Taxpayer Impact
This capital project will have no tax impact to the taxpayers, through use of the district’s Capital Reserve Fund and State Aid associated with the project.
