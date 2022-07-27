Thomas K. Rose, Jr. – Obituary

Petersburgh – Thomas Kenneth Rose, Jr. (Ken), 92, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Ken was born on May 14, 1930, in Albany, NY to Violet Ingraham Rose and Thomas Rose, Sr. Ken was a jokester who treasured his family and always gave to those in need. From 1951 to 1953, Ken served as a paratrooper in the 11th 503rd Airborne Division of the United States Army. For 32 years, he worked for the Arsenal in Watervliet, NY, ending his career as a locomotive specialty mechanic. He was a DAV life member, a Star Lodge 670 member, and a member of the Masons. He helped build the Petersburg Memorial Hall. After retirement, he drove bus for Laid Law in Troy, NY, traveled the country, dug for gems, grew gardens, hiked, and worked as a mechanic and trolley driver for the New Bern Historical Society. He is survived by three sisters: Ruth Thompson, Beverly Kantrowitz, and June Varner, two daughters: Melodie Mooney and Jacqueline Krahforst, six step-children: Frank, Robert, Chuck, Joan, Rudy, and Laurie, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wives Mary Weaver Rose and Constance Snyder Rose, siblings Harriet Weeden and Richard Rose, his sons Thomas and Daniel Rose, and his stepdaughter Carol. The funeral will be held at the Petersburgh Methodist Church, followed by a graveside burial in the Meadowlawn Cemetery, and a reception. Please contact the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home for the final dates/times of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Petersburgh Methodist Church, 12 Head of Lane Road, Petersburgh, NY 12138.