Ruth B. Gutermuth – Obituary

Berlin – Ruth Brigham Gutermuth, 70, died Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness.

She was born in Troy, the daughter of the late John and Harriet Benjamin Brigham. She attended School 16 in Troy and was a graduate of Troy High School. She attended Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont and later graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

Ruth was employed by the Rensselaer County Department of Social Services in the Child Protective Services section for 8 years. Following her marriage, she raised her three daughters. She then returned to work for the Taconic Valley Bank, later becoming Bank of America in Berlin, as a banking specialist for 25 years before retiring.

Ruth was very involved in all of her daughters’ school activities and sporting events. She enjoyed cooking, reading and was a wonderful seamstress, making her own wedding dress.

She was the beloved wife of 43 years of Charles Gutermuth; devoted and loving mother of Margaret (Brandon) Gutermuth-Swim of Berlin, Amy (Matthew) Schaaphok of Petersburgh and Emily (Dale) Keenan of Troy; adored grandmother of Clair, Matthew, Sarah and Ellie Schaaphok, Damon and Eli Swim and Quinn Keenan; dear sister of John (Kate) Brigham of Hull, MA, William (Tina) Brigham of Troy and Judy Brigham of Boston, MA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home, 66 Armsby Road, Petersburgh on Friday, July 29 from 5 to 8 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, July 30, at 11 am at the All Saints Episcopal Church, 4957 NY Route 7, Hoosick Falls. Her ashes will be interred at a later date at the Berlin Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berlin Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, 53 School Street, Berlin, NY 12022.

Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home in Petersburgh. Condolence book is available at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.