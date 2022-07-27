Ronald L. Jacobs – Obituary

Grafton – Ronald L. “Jake” Jacobs of Blueberry Ridge Road died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany after a short illness. Born in Hagerstown, MD, Jake was the son of the late Clayton and Juanita Davis Jacobs and husband of Robin Jones Jacobs. Jake grew up and was educated in Hagerstown then entered the Navy in 1965, serving until 1982. He was honorably discharged with a rank of E8 AMCS. In 1986 Jake and Robin moved back to New York where Jake worked in the Construction and carpentry trade with his late brother-in-law, Stewart’s, and Vanderheyden School. Jake was a NASCAR fan of Denny Hamlin and enjoyed camp, baseball, and gardening in his flower and vegetable gardens. Jake was a man with many projects and everybody’s handyman.

Jake was the father of the late Ronnie Jacobs and brother of the late Chester and Gary Jacobs.

Survivors in addition to his wife include his daughter Renee Jacobs of Troy, granddaughter McKenna Fitzgerald of Colonie, sisters Patty (Richard) Willard and Sharon (Richard) Hurley, both of Smithburg, MD, brother David Jacobs of Falling Waters, WV, and his mother-in-law Minnie Jones of Berlin.

Calling hours were Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel. A private burial with Navy Honors will take place at the Berlin Community Cemetery. The family request donations in memory of Ronald L. Jacobs may be made to Fisherhouse.org. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.