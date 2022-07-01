New Businesses Open Their Doors

CoreReal Estate

A large crowd gathered outside the new offices of the Core Real Estate Team at 432 North Greenbush Road (NYS Route 4) in North Greenbush Thursday afternoon, June 23, as owner Brandon Oot and his 24 associate brokers celebrated a place to call home, three months after the company’s inception. In that time, Mr. Oot says his company has already done over $25 million in business and believes that number will continue to grow, as he leads what he described as one of the largest real estate firms in the Capital Region. Asked about his impetus for starting such a large firm in the current economic climate, he says is optimistic about the future and believes creating an environment of exceptional teamwork and sincerity the will continue to provide optimal service and knowledge to their clients.

Capital Region Retirees Association

Candy Marrero has operated Worksite Benefits in the Tamarac Plaza in Cropseyville for many years, a company that offers many forms of health insurance and is geared toward assisting employers provide the best benefits that can for their workers. Now Candy has decided to take that experience and focus in on another particular portion of the population, our seniors. CRRA, as they call themselves, offers a variety of services including Medicare assistance, various medical and accidental insurance, educational and socially based endeavors. Their office is located on New York State Route 2, opposite the Tamarac School campus.