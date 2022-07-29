Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
On Sunday, August 14, at Grafton Lakes State Park, the 36th annual USA Track & Field (USATF) sanctioned Run for the Roses 5K will take place. The event benefits Grafton Community Library, and includes a Kids 1 Mile Fun Run. The 5K will begin at 9 am, and early entry fee is $25. Day of […]
Local Girl Scout Service Unit 154 would like to welcome your girls to join Girl Scouts this year. We will be holding meetings after school for grades K through 5 in the elementary school, and will choose the day of the week when all registrations have been received. We have other troops in place but […]
by Chris Tergliafera The Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 8, at 7:15 pm to gain public comment on the proposed plan for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Local laws 2, 3, and 4 of 2022, which amend tax exemptions for senior citizens, amend the tax exemption for citizens with disabilities, […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District is pleased to welcome Mrs. Jodi Cataldo as Berlin Elementary School’s Assistant Principal. Mrs. Cataldo has spent the past eight years teaching first grade at Turnpike Elementary School in Troy, as well as teaching kindergarten, fourth grade and Middle School Response to Intervention (RTI). She completed her […]
by Doug La Rocque For the first time in the history of the New Lebanon Central School District (and probably the same for many schools around the Capital Region) twin brothers lead the Class of 2022 as Valedictorian and Salutatorian. Ben and Forest Chaput have shared a lot in their lives and now enjoy the […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Wednesday, June 22, the Berlin Elementary School (BES) Kindergarten Mountaineers celebrated their Moving Up Ceremony. Kindergarten families were invited to the front lawn of BES to celebrate the achievements of the young students. The class of 2034 were given shirts to grow into, donated by the BES PTO. Just two […]