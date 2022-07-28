Battle of Bennington Reenactment Weekend 

The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield and the Brigade of the American Revolution will be hosting a reenactment of the Battle of Bennington on the weekend of August 13 and 14 at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site in the Town of Hoosick. The schedule of events for the weekend is as follows:

Saturday, August 13

Camps open to the public – 10 am

Nichols’ flanking march sets off – 11 am

People of the Battle of Bennington – 11:30 am

Storming of the “Dragoon Breastwork” – 3 pm

The repulse of Breymann’s relief force – 7 pm

Sunday, August 14

Camps open to public – 10 am

Stark’s attack over the Walloomsac – 11 am

Battle for the Tory Fort – 2 pm

Troops Break Camp – around 3:30 pm

Following these weekend events, a commemoration ceremony will be held at the battlefield on Tuesday, August 16 at 7 pm to mark the anniversary of the battle.