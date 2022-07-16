ARPA Funding Requests

by Chris Tergliafera

At the Monday, June 20 regular meeting of the Petersburgh Town Council three different groups gave presentations to the Council requesting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The first proposal, which was prepared by the Friends of Petersburgh History and submitted by Town Historian Peter Schaaphok, requested funds for the purpose of preserving the original Town record books, if possible, and making a replica and digital copy of the books for public viewing. Items needed include a laptop, scanner and external hard drive. The requested items total $7,660.37 but an anonymous resident has offered to donate $3,000 towards the cause.