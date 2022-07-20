Alvin W. Hunt – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Alvin (Al) Wallace Hunt, 80, a resident of Hill Road in Hoosick Falls, passed away July 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Al was born in Hoosick on November 28, 1941, the son of the late Frederick and Edith Hunt. He attended Hoosick, NY schools, graduating from Hoosick Falls High School class of 1960. Alvin worked as a driver for Peoples Gas & Oil and as a boiler technician for many years at Oak-Mitsui. Upon retirement he worked for Fairdale Farms and drove a bus for Southern Vermont College. Al loved his tractors. He enjoyed woodworking, running backhoes, watching tractor pulls and loved John Deere equipment. He was a former member of the VFW, enjoyed listening to country music, a major dog lover, enjoyed camping and RV-ing throughout the country and spending time with his family. Al is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pauline “Polly” (Surdam) Hunt of Hoosick Falls, NY, children Corena (Hunt) Whidden of Pensacola, FL, Billie-Jo Ameika (Tom) of Bend, OR, and Trish (Danforth) Raziano (Bobb) of Hailey, ID, grandchildren Emily Whidden of Pensacola, FL and Romy and Luca Raziano of Hailey, ID. He was preceded in death by his siblings Jean Sprague, Shirley Bissonette and Duane Hunt. A celebration of life was held for Al on Monday July 18, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Hoosick. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Al’s memory may be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society or the First Baptist Church of Hoosick, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.