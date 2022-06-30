Tamarac 2022 Graduating Seniors Future Plans

This year’s graduating seniors have shared their future plans with us:
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Plans for Next Year
|
College Attending
|
College Major/Program of Study
|
Jamison
|
Axel
|
Attending College
|
Fulton Montgomery Community Coll
|
Entertainment Technology
|
Shoshoni
|
Banks
|
Attending College
|
SUNY Schenectady College
|
Culinary
|
Anthony
|
Bartlett
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Electrical Construction Maintenance
|
Alexander
|
Bassey
|
Working
|
Caleb
|
Beaudoin
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
ECM
|
Abby
|
Becker
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Individual studies
|
Levi
|
Bennett
|
Working
|
Torin
|
Bishop
|
Attending College
|
St. john Fisher
|
Sustainability
|
Cassidy
|
Breh
|
Attending College
|
SUNY Broome
|
Health Studies
|
Carissa
|
Briggs
|
Working
|
Makayla
|
Brundige
|
Working
|
Abigail
|
Buckley
|
Attending College
|
St. John Fisher
|
Bio – pre–med
|
Alexa
|
Cain
|
Working
|
Aiden
|
Cameron
|
Entering the Military
|
Air Force
|
Elizabeth
|
Campanella
|
Attending College
|
Cobleskill
|
Animal Sciences
|
Joseph
|
Carista
|
Attending College
|
Russell Sage
|
Business
|
Sophie
|
Champagne
|
Attending College
|
Pace University
|
Environmental Studies
|
Hunter
|
Clayton
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
ECM
|
Ariana
|
Condolora
|
Attending College
|
Saint Rose
|
English
|
David
|
Connell
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Fine Arts
|
Nelson
|
Darling
|
Attending College
|
University at Buffalo
|
Business Administration
|
Paris
|
Davignon
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Criminal Justice
|
Tony
|
Derival
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Criminal Justice
|
Rocco
|
DiCarlo
|
Attending College
|
Quinnipiac
|
Communications
|
Alex
|
DuJack
|
Attending College
|
Siena College
|
Business Management
|
Balee
|
Dunham
|
Working
|
Elizabeth
|
Dunteman
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Biology
|
Camdyn
|
Empie
|
Working
|
Mollie
|
Entrott
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Criminal Justice
|
Abigail
|
Fitzpatrick
|
Attending College
|
unknown
|
Unknown
|
Kendra
|
Fox-Shaddock
|
Attending College
|
University at Albany
|
Psychology
|
Isabelle
|
Freyssinier
|
Other
|
Madeline
|
Frost
|
Attending College
|
Mansfield University of Pennsylvania
|
Academic Exploration Program
|
Joseph
|
Girolami
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Criminal Justice
|
Alexander
|
Gliosco
|
Attending College
|
University of Rhode Island
|
Entrepreneurship and Innovation
|
Michael
|
Golas
|
Working
|
Bella
|
Goldey
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Business
|
Dominick
|
Goodell
|
Attending College
|
Suny Cobleskill
|
Fisheries and Aquaculture
|
Logan
|
Goyer
|
Attending College
|
SUNY Geneseo
|
Biology/Sustainability
|
Abigail
|
Greenberg
|
Attending College
|
Lone Star Community College
|
History
|
Allie
|
Hasty
|
Attending College
|
Elmira College
|
Childhood Education and Special Education
|
Chloe
|
Hebert
|
Attending College
|
Unsure
|
Psychology
|
Jaidy
|
Hernandez
|
Attending College
|
Russell Sage
|
Alexa
|
Herrington
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Business Administration
|
Sean
|
Hill
|
Attending College
|
Suny Cobleskill
|
Fisheries and Aquaculture
|
Leighana
|
Hogan
|
Attending College
|
Siena
|
History Education
|
Jenna
|
Hunt
|
Attending College
|
University of Rhode Island
|
Criminology and Criminal Justice
|
Ashley
|
Kelley
|
Attending College
|
Buffalo State
|
Health and Wellness
|
Juliana
|
Kelley
|
Attending College
|
Hudson Valley Community College
|
Accounting
|
Johnathan
|
Kelley
|
Working
|
Shay
|
Kerwin
|
Attending College
|
Ithaca College’s
|
Writing for TV, film, and emerging media
|
Matthew
|
Lamere
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Fine Arts
|
Maya
|
Lang
|
Other
|
Alicia
|
Lavigne
|
Attending College
|
Kasey
|
LeVan
|
Working
|
Nicholas
|
Lombardo
|
Working
|
Antoinette
|
LoPorto
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Business Administration
|
Bryanna
|
Lord
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Business Administration
|
Daniel
|
Loya
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
ECM program
|
Marissa
|
Maiello
|
Working
|
Patrick
|
Mainello
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
ECM
|
Taylor
|
Mainello
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
ECM
|
Jaiden
|
Maloney
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Criminal Justice
|
Aidan
|
Marshall
|
Working
|
Andrew
|
Mastrandrea-Min
|
Attending College
|
Purdue University
|
Actuarial Science
|
Aidan
|
McDonough
|
Attending College
|
Purdue University
|
Computer Engineering
|
Colby
|
Minbiole
|
Attending College
|
SUNY ESF
|
Environmental Science
|
Sara
|
Moon
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Nursing
|
Tyler
|
Novak
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Unknown
|
Sidney
|
Phillips
|
Attending College
|
Izzy
|
Pucci
|
Attending College
|
Russell Sage
|
Childhood Education: English
|
Gabby
|
Renna
|
Attending College
|
Alfred State College
|
Forensic Sciences
|
Hope
|
Rheeman
|
Attending College
|
California State University Long Beach
|
Physics
|
Zachary
|
Rice
|
Attending College
|
SUNY Brockport
|
Sports management
|
Jayden
|
Richardson
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Construction tech
|
Eloise
|
Ring
|
Attending College
|
University of New England
|
Medical Biology on a Pre-PA Track
|
Lily
|
Rodda
|
Attending College
|
Springfield College
|
Physicians Assistant Program/Health Science
|
Jacob
|
Ryan
|
Attending College
|
Siena College
|
History
|
Shannon
|
Ryan
|
Attending College
|
UCONN
|
Civil Engineering
|
Caden
|
Shaw
|
Working
|
Ethan
|
Skaarup
|
Attending College
|
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|
Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences
|
Hannah
|
Smith
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Business – MBA
|
Ella
|
Toomajian
|
Attending College
|
Saint Rose
|
Speech Pathology
|
Dom
|
Vaughn
|
Working
|
Robert
|
Wallace
|
Attending College
|
HVCC
|
Computer Sciences
|
Alana
|
Witbeck
|
Attending College
|
FMCC
|
Entertainment Technology
|
Milo
|
Yearsley
|
Attending College
|
Siena
|
Psychology
