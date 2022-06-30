Tamarac 2022 Graduating Seniors Future Plans

The Eastwick Press Newspaper

This year’s graduating seniors have shared their future plans with us:

First Name

Last Name

Plans for Next Year

College Attending

College Major/Program of Study

Jamison

Axel

Attending College

Fulton Montgomery Community Coll

Entertainment Technology

Shoshoni

Banks

Attending College

SUNY Schenectady College

Culinary

Anthony

Bartlett

Attending College

HVCC

Electrical Construction Maintenance

Alexander

Bassey

Working

Caleb

Beaudoin

Attending College

HVCC

ECM

Abby

Becker

Attending College

HVCC

Individual studies

Levi

Bennett

Working

Torin

Bishop

Attending College

St. john Fisher

Sustainability

Cassidy

Breh

Attending College

SUNY Broome

Health Studies

Carissa

Briggs

Working

Makayla

Brundige

Working

Abigail

Buckley

Attending College

St. John Fisher

Bio – premed

Alexa

Cain

Working

Aiden

Cameron

Entering the Military

Air Force

Elizabeth

Campanella

Attending College

Cobleskill

Animal Sciences

Joseph

Carista

Attending College

Russell Sage

Business

Sophie

Champagne

Attending College

Pace University

Environmental Studies

Hunter

Clayton

Attending College

HVCC

ECM

Ariana

Condolora

Attending College

Saint Rose

English

David

Connell

Attending College

HVCC

Fine Arts

Nelson

Darling

Attending College

University at Buffalo

Business Administration

Paris

Davignon

Attending College

HVCC

Criminal Justice

Tony

Derival

Attending College

HVCC

Criminal Justice

Rocco

DiCarlo

Attending College

Quinnipiac

Communications

Alex

DuJack

Attending College

Siena College

Business Management

Balee

Dunham

Working

Elizabeth

Dunteman

Attending College

HVCC

Biology

Camdyn

Empie

Working

Mollie

Entrott

Attending College

HVCC

Criminal Justice

Abigail

Fitzpatrick

Attending College

unknown

Unknown

Kendra

Fox-Shaddock

Attending College

University at Albany

Psychology

Isabelle

Freyssinier

Other

Madeline

Frost

Attending College

Mansfield University of Pennsylvania

Academic Exploration Program

Joseph

Girolami

Attending College

HVCC

Criminal Justice

Alexander

Gliosco

Attending College

University of Rhode Island

Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Michael

Golas

Working

Bella

Goldey

Attending College

HVCC

Business

Dominick

Goodell

Attending College

Suny Cobleskill

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Logan

Goyer

Attending College

SUNY Geneseo

Biology/Sustainability

Abigail

Greenberg

Attending College

Lone Star Community College

History

Allie

Hasty

Attending College

Elmira College

Childhood Education and Special Education

Chloe

Hebert

Attending College

Unsure

Psychology

Jaidy

Hernandez

Attending College

Russell Sage

Alexa

Herrington

Attending College

HVCC

Business Administration

Sean

Hill

Attending College

Suny Cobleskill

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Leighana

Hogan

Attending College

Siena

History Education

Jenna

Hunt

Attending College

University of Rhode Island

Criminology and Criminal Justice

Ashley

Kelley

Attending College

Buffalo State

Health and Wellness

Juliana

Kelley

Attending College

Hudson Valley Community College

Accounting

Johnathan

Kelley

Working

Shay

Kerwin

Attending College

Ithaca College’s

Writing for TV, film, and emerging media

Matthew

Lamere

Attending College

HVCC

Fine Arts

Maya

Lang

Other

Alicia

Lavigne

Attending College

Kasey

LeVan

Working

Nicholas

Lombardo

Working

Antoinette

LoPorto

Attending College

HVCC

Business Administration

Bryanna

Lord

Attending College

HVCC

Business Administration

Daniel

Loya

Attending College

HVCC

ECM program

Marissa

Maiello

Working

Patrick

Mainello

Attending College

HVCC

ECM

Taylor

Mainello

Attending College

HVCC

ECM

Jaiden

Maloney

Attending College

HVCC

Criminal Justice

Aidan

Marshall

Working

Andrew

Mastrandrea-Min

Attending College

Purdue University

Actuarial Science

Aidan

McDonough

Attending College

Purdue University

Computer Engineering

Colby

Minbiole

Attending College

SUNY ESF

Environmental Science

Sara

Moon

Attending College

HVCC

Nursing

Tyler

Novak

Attending College

HVCC

Unknown

Sidney

Phillips

Attending College

Izzy

Pucci

Attending College

Russell Sage

Childhood Education: English

Gabby

Renna

Attending College

Alfred State College

Forensic Sciences

Hope

Rheeman

Attending College

California State University Long Beach

Physics

Zachary

Rice

Attending College

SUNY Brockport

Sports management

Jayden

Richardson

Attending College

HVCC

Construction tech

Eloise

Ring

Attending College

University of New England

Medical Biology on a Pre-PA Track

Lily

Rodda

Attending College

Springfield College

Physicians Assistant Program/Health Science

Jacob

Ryan

Attending College

Siena College

History

Shannon

Ryan

Attending College

UCONN

Civil Engineering

Caden

Shaw

Working

Ethan

Skaarup

Attending College

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences

Hannah

Smith

Attending College

HVCC

Business – MBA

Ella

Toomajian

Attending College

Saint Rose

Speech Pathology

Dom

Vaughn

Working

Robert

Wallace

Attending College

HVCC

Computer Sciences

Alana

Witbeck

Attending College

FMCC

Entertainment Technology

Milo

Yearsley

Attending College

Siena

Psychology

