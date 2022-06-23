Swearing-In Ceremony

On Friday, June 17, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department held a special ceremony at the County Public Safety Building for eleven new recruits to become corrections officers. With family, friends, Rensselaer County Legislators and County Executive Steve McLaughlin looking on, Sheriff Pat Russo administered the oath of office to the eleven new members of the corrections bureau and discussed the important role they will have in protecting residents. The new hires will help fill a number of recent vacancies. Rensselaer County thanks the new members for their willingness to serve and protect our County.