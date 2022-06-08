Stephentown Clean Up Day

On Friday, June 10, Stephentown will hold its clean up day. The event will take place at the Stephentown Transfer Station, Newton Rd., from noon to 8 pm. This is free for residents and no permit or advance tickets are required, however residency must be proven with a tax bill. Each resident can bring up to a pickup truck with an eight foot bed or a small 6×10 trailer worth of items. There is a max of two TVs or four vehicle tires per household. Console TVs and hazardous waste won’t be accepted. Highway crew, attendants and volunteers will be present to provide assistance.