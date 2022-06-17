Running for Peace 

by Amy Modesti

On a Tuesday morning, along the rolling hills of Brunswick, a peace runner running to Clums Corners with a burning blue torch hands it off to Eastwick Press photojournalist, Amy Modesti, to signify the passing of peace and love in transit.

New York City resident, Natabara Rollosson, was the torch runner. Rollosson, along with two marathon runners, Arpan DeAngelo and Pavaka, stopped at Clums Corners to speak with The Eastwick Press about the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run that they’re involved in and its mission to spread peace.