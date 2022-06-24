Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Minor Party County Judge Race Also on Ballot by Doug La Rocque Both Republicans and Democrats have several people vying for their party’s nod to run for Governor this November. Sitting Governor Kathy Hochul, elevated to that post with the August 2021 resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, is battling two challengers for the Democratic […]
On Friday, June 17, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department held a special ceremony at the County Public Safety Building for eleven new recruits to become corrections officers. With family, friends, Rensselaer County Legislators and County Executive Steve McLaughlin looking on, Sheriff Pat Russo administered the oath of office to the eleven new members of the […]
On Monday, July 4, the Town of Berlin will have its annual 4th of July parade, and this year’s theme is iconic American brands. From Amazon to Zippo, American brands, slogans and mascots have created both our and the world’s image of us. We certainly are looking forward to see how America will be celebrated. […]
by Chris Tergliafera At the Wednesday, May 18 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education (BOE), what was intended to be a presentation to establish a budget, funding source and schedule for the propane conversion project at the middle/high school, turned into a conversation about fast tracking the project to complete […]
Our 2022 Special will not only contain photos and information about the various graduation ceremonies but the lists of graduates and future plans, comments from school officials and students and much more. As in the past, we will offer area businesses a chance to be part of this special edition with congratulatory ads. This year, […]
On Tuesday, May 17, nine Tamarac High School student athletes signed their letters of intent, committing to play for the respective college or university they’ll be attending. The students were accompanied by their families, the Tamarac Booster Club and Tamarac High School athletic and administrative staff. Those students are: