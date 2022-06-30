Joyce C. Armstrong – Obituary

Stephentown – Joyce C. Armstrong, 81, formerly of Pittsfield and Lanesboro, passed away June 23, 2022, at Albany Medical Center after a short illness.

Joyce was born in Hudson, NY on August 9, 1940 to Thomas O. Cunningham and Greta M. Williams Cunningham. She was a 1958 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She attended and graduated from Pittsfield Vocational School of Practical Nursing at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Joyce was employed as an L.P.N. for over 20 years at both Hillcrest and BMC hospitals. During her tenure, she also worked as the Director of Admissions at Hillcrest Hospital for 4 years. She was employed at Greylock Plastics in the early 1970s.

Joyce loved people. She never met a stranger and could talk for hours. She loved helping people and was often complimented for her kindness and compassion towards her patients over the years. Her favorite pastimes were watching the birds feed from the bird feeder on her back deck, engaging on social media, taking pictures of flowers and sunsets, playing cards and keno.

She and Duane traveled to various sites throughout the US and Europe. Spending time talking to and visiting with her grandson brought her great joy and pride.

Joyce was a communicant of St. Mark’s Church and St. Joseph’s Church, both in Pittsfield. She served as the secretary of the NAACP and was a member for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Stephentown Seniors and the Stephentown Historical Society.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Angela Armstrong of Kingston, NY., her companion of 22 years, Duane Booth of Stephentown, NY and her grandson, Jurrell K. Armstrong.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial was held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 1 pm, at St. Joseph Church, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.