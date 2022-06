Submitted by the Office of Senator Daphne Jordan

New York State Senator Daphne Jordan has announced Senate passage of her bipartisan legislation designating a portion of the state highway system as the Rensselaer County Purple Heart Highway to honor Rensselaer County and New York State’s Purple Heart Heroes. The measure passed during the May 25 Senate Session and has also passed the State Assembly.

Established in 1932, the Purple Heart is