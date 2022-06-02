In Honored Remembrance of Those That Gave All

by Doug La Rocque

On Memorial Day morning, May 30, the Village of Hoosick Falls once again paid tribute to all of those who died defending our country with the annual parade sponsored by Hoosick Post 40 of the American Legion.

The day started out as all in the past have, with memorial services at Wood Park, the Shop Bridge to honor those in the Navy who lost their lives at sea, the Civil War monument and finally the placing of wreaths at the Veterans Memorial, to honor those from WWI, WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars.