Early Voting Underway in Gubernatorial Primary

Minor Party County Judge Race Also on Ballot

by Doug La Rocque

Both Republicans and Democrats have several people vying for their party’s nod to run for Governor this November. Sitting Governor Kathy Hochul, elevated to that post with the August 2021 resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, is battling two challengers for the Democratic Party nomination, those being Congressman Thomas R. Suozzi (Long Island/Queens) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams. Many polls, including the respected Siena College Poll, have Governor Hochul with a healthy double digit lead on her opponents.