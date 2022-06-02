Congresswoman Stefanik Introduced

On Tuesday, May 31, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was introduced by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin during a meet and greet at the Brunswick Community Center. This was the first event of its kind in the area since the redrawn congressional districts were finalized, making the majority of Rensselaer County part of Ms. Stefanik’s redrawn New York 21st District.

Rensselaer County was originally moved from the 19th district to the 21st district after the maps were redrawn earlier this year, and subsequently thrown out as being gerrymandered. After briefly being placed in Congressman Paul Tonko’s 20th District by an appointed special master, and there being concern from several area mayors that their representation was being broken up among redrawn districts, the majority of Rensselaer County finally settled in the 21st district.

In addition to County Executive McLaughlin, Congresswoman Stefanik was joined by several others, including Assemblyman Jake Ashby and Rensselaer County Court Judge Debra Young.