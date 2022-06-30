Board of Education Highlights

by Chris Tergliafera

All internal and external cameras have been installed at the Middle/High School, with the cameras for the Elementary School expected to be installed over the summer. Access control door installation is also expected be completed over the summer.

Superintendent Joseph Dhara has been in discussions with Rensselaer County about a School Resource Officer (SRO), and will update the Board as more information becomes available.

Berlin CSD will be participating in the Stop Arm Program. This is a free program through Rensselaer County that will install cameras inside and outside of buses. If someone passes the bus when the stop sign is out it will take a picture of the vehicle and send it to the Sheriff’s office.

The District is getting a Raptor system for visitor check-in. With the system, visitors to the building will need to provide identification that will be scanned to produce a name tag. The system should be available shortly.