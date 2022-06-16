Bernard J. Davendonis – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Bernard J. “Bernie” Davendonis, 71, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He resided on Saratoga Street with his wife Sue A. (Dooley) Davendonis.

Bernie was born on May 29, 1951, in Troy, NY, son of the late Peter and Eileen (Kincaid) Davendonis. He graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School and received his Associate Degree from Hudson Valley Community College. Bernie was employed at St. Gobain in Hoosick Falls until retiring. He enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, listening to music and playing guitar. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls.

Survivors other than his wife Sue include their daughter Cailin Davendonis of Hoosick Falls, his sister Eileen Anderson of Colorado, special aunt Carolyn Breen, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and the family cat Baxter.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, June 15 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hoosick Falls. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad or Second Chance Animal Shelter through the funeral home.