Berlin Food Closet’s Plans for Summer

For the second year, the Berlin Community Food Closet will sponsor a kids lunch bucket program. For eight weeks this summer, volunteers will pack 5 gallon pails with lunch supplies for families with children in the Berlin Central School District. Participants can pick up their lunch supplies at the United Methodist Church in Berlin on Saturday mornings.

If you would like to participate, as a recipient or volunteer, please contact Dianne Mosher. Applications can be obtained by calling the Food Closet at 518-658-2942. Leave your name and mailing address and an application will be sent to you. Deadline for applications is June 17.

Father’s Day

The Food Closet will sponsor the annual community appreciation Father’s Day take out picnic on Saturday, June 18. Register now by calling 518-658-2942. This meal is open to all.

Pew Raffle

The Berlin Community Food Closet has been given a pew from the former Sacred Heart Church. Raffle tickets will be available for $5 each. A limited number of tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held in mid-July.