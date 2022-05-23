Rensco Social Services Commissioner Nominated

A new leader for the Rensselaer County Department of Social Services has been selected, with County Executive Steve McLaughlin nominating Michael P. McMahon to lead the important department, it was announced today.

McMahon’s name will be submitted to the Rensselaer County Legislature for confirmation during the June meeting of the County Legislature. He would succeed Theresa Beaudoin, who retired as DSS Commissioner at the end of 2021.

The Commissioner of the Department of Social Services is responsible for overseeing the operation of social service programs as mandated by the state and the operation of the county’s Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home.

McMahon is the current leader of the Montgomery County Department of Social Services. He has extensive experience in the fields of social services, human services and care giving. He also worked as a guardian for children in child protective cases, as a substance abuse counselor and in employee management and recruitment for Greyhound Lines.

McMahon also currently serves as Mayor of the Village of Ames in Montgomery County and served with the U.S. Navy.