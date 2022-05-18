Redistricting Opens Up Many Opportunities

by Doug La Rocque

Both the NYS Court of Appeals (the State’s highest court) and a Federal Appeals court recently held that the new congressional and State Senate districts, as redrawn by the State Legislature, were in fact gerrymandered in favor of the Democratic party, and ordered a Special Master to redraw those lines. On Monday, May 16, those new districts were revealed and it set off a flurry of activity. One of the largest redraws involved Rensselaer County’s congressional representation. Currently, most of the County falls within the 19th Congressional District, which is occupied by Representative Antonio Delgado, while the Troy area is in the 20th District, represented by long time incumbent Paul Tonko. Now, all of Rensselaer County moves into the 20th district. It would encompass the cities of Albany and Schenectady, but not Amsterdam, Congressman Tonko’s place of residence.