Park Avenue Bridge in Berlin Closed

The county bridge carrying County Route 36 (Park Avenue) over the Little Hoosic River in the Town of Berlin will be closed effective today, May 12, the Rensselaer County Highway Department announced.

The closure follows an inspection by the New York State Department of Transportation, which determined structural and safety issues necessitate closure.

The Rensselaer County Highway Department has monitored the condition of the CR36 bridge in recent years. County Highway has lowered the weight limit on the bridge in an effort to keep the bridge safely in operation.

Detours will be posted, and the detours for traffic are expected to be short. The county is now reviewing plans to deal with the bridge closure, said county officials.