Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events

Submitted by the Office of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin

Rensselaer County, the City of Troy and the Towns of Bethlehem and East Greenbush will be partnering on an inter-county Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) disposal program for 2022. The program will consist of six events scheduled throughout the second half of the year, and will provide residents of the participating municipalities the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials not accepted through normal garbage collection service.

The first event will be Saturday, June 11 at the Troy Resource Management Facility, 3000 Main St.

The disposal event is a free service available to residents of the participating municipalities only. Advance registration is required; residents who have not pre-registered will be unable to utilize the program. Residents must visit their participating municipality’s website to register. Residents without access to the internet can contact their community’s municipal liaison. Please note these events will not be collecting electronics, tires or shredding.