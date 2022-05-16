Hoosick Falls Police Chief Resigns

Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen has announced that Robert Ashe has resigned as Chief of the Village Police force. The resignation took effect on Friday, May 13. In making the announcement on Monday morning, Mayor Allen said “We wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors.

Our Village Police Officers stepped up and served with distinction and honor over the past several months. We are deeply appreciative of their efforts and dedication. Officer-in-Charge Paul Aleksonis will continue to lead the Village of Hoosick Falls Police Department while they provide their essential service to the Village of Hoosick Falls.

The Village will have no further comment at this time.”

Chief Ashe was currently suspended with pay as allegations of impropriety concerning absentee ballots for last Novembers general election are being investigated by state and federal authorities.

The Eastwick Press will have more on this development as it becomes available.