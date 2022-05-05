Hoosick Falls PFAS Study Open House

The Hoosick Falls Area Community Advisory Panel for the Multi-site PFAS Study is hosting a rain or shine open house on Saturday, May 7, from 1 to 4 pm, at the research clinic at 140 Main St. Area residents are invited to this family-friendly event to learn more about New York’s Multi-site PFAS Health Study, meet study staff and even sign up to participate if eligible. Please join us and help make sure that the Hoosick Falls Area is represented in this important, first ever national study of the relationship between PFAS exposures in drinking water and health outcomes.

For more information contact co-investigator Dr. Erin Bell at pfas@albany.edu or 1-833-732-7697.