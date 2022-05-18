Hoosick Post 40 American Legion will host the Village of Hoosick Falls’ Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, at 10 am. Services at Village monuments will take place beginning at 8 am from Wood Park. A call for parade entries is now open. For an entry form, email Kevin O’Malley at hoosickkid@gmail.com. All are encouraged to enter this year’s parade to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The American Legion invites the community to help in the placing of flags on the graves of veterans on Saturday, May 28, at 10 am, at Post 40, 150 Main St.