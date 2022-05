The Town of Grafton invites you to the 2022 Grafton Town BBQ, sponsored by the Town of Grafton and hosted by Greywacke Meadows (aka the wedding barn!). This is a FREE family event with great food, entertainment and a beautiful venue. We will also have a covered dish and dessert contest so please bring an item to share. Time 2 to 5 pm. Hot dogs & hamburgs provided. 40 Dunham Rd, Grafton.

For Grafton resisdents only