Dutchaven Golf

Skip Russell has rare feat during league play at Dutchaven

Notes: Enjoy your kids and respect each other. I have been involved in a lot of sports, either coaching or playing. As you get older, hopefully you gain a little perspective of the bigger picture. As you watch your kids play, enjoy the time. There may be a bad call that goes your team’s way or goes against you. Teach your kid a bigger lesson in life and realize that umpires are human. The best advice I can give anyone is to walk in someone else’s shoes. Be the umpire or referee or coach or opponent. Some of you will remember how the 27th out of a perfect game was a blown call. This took away a chance for someone to attain the rarest feat in baseball, a perfect game. Armando Galarraga didn’t scream or yell, he just grinned at Jim Joyce. There will never be a call in any high school or little league game that was that important. Only 23 perfect games in 218,400 and counting, less than .011% (that’s not 11%). When they came out before the next game, when Armando handed Jim Joyce the starting lineup, Jim Joyce had tears in his eyes. People are human. As I said many times in my articles, Be Kind.

Current Leaders: Flight A One team has played all four weeks together and they haven’t lost, Jeff Stevens and Keith Shannon. They lead flight A with 50 points. In 2nd place, Joe Gerwin and Jack Daigneault are unbeaten and have 47 points. Gerry Taber and Dave Clark are in 3rd palace with 44 points. Flight B Skip Russell and Bob Hunt only have one loss on the year and have 44.5 points. Billy Potter and Kyle Woodard also have only one loss and have 44 points. The Harrington brothers, Chris and Gerry, are sitting in 3rd place with 41.5 points.

Week Four Results: Throughout the year there is a rare feat at Dutchaven with their postage stamp par three hole 1 and hole 9 greens to par all 3 par threes. Skip Russell did something better than that. He birdied hole 1 with an amazing chip-in then proceeded to par both hole 3 and 9. To shoot 1 under on the par threes is remarkable. I don’t know if it will happen again this year. Bret Seiler shot 36 with 8 pars and yes he did par all 3 par threes. Jeff Stevens was the only other player to break 40 on the tougher blue tees. He shot 38 with 3 birdies. He had back-to-back birdies on holes 6 and 7. “Fore.” Kyle Woodward had the low net of the night with his 31 and 3 pars. Eric Speanburg helped his team move up the leaderboard with his net 33 and 2 pars. Dave Vogt had a solid round with his net 33 and 4 pars. Defending champions, Jeff Hull and Dale Dearstyne, had the low team net of the night with their net score of 66. They combined for 6 pars. Danny O’Rourke had 5 pars.

Skins Update (week 4): Each week, the 18-sided die will be rolled to determine which hole was the skin hole for the previous week. Players are divided into 2 flights based on handicap. If you are the lone low score on the hole, you win the skins pot. Teammates can not cancel each other out. You need to have a birdie or better to win the skin. Skins possibilities this week in Group A were: Jeff Stevens – hole 2, Jeff Stevens – hole 7 Skins possibilities this week in Group B were: none Dice will be rolled next week as weather prevented action this week.

Closest to the Pin Winners (week 4): Hole 1 -> no one, Hole 3 -> Gerry Taber 4ft 10in, Hole 9 -> Garth Duclos 16ft 4in

Week Five – canceled due to bad weather. So no new article, or life lesson next week. When you hear thunder, head for cover, don’t be foolish.